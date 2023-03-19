 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky falling to Kansas State

Kentucky’s season ends in the Round of 32.

By Adam Haste
Drew Brown - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats made it to the round of 32 with a win over Providence on Friday night. On Sunday they looked to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 with a matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats.

It was a slow offensive start for both teams, but the Cats were able to take a 6-3 lead into the first media timeout.

Kentucky was playing excellent defense and used that to build a 14-7 lead by the under-12 media timeout.

Kansas State wasn’t going to go away and started battling their way back into the game. With 7 minutes remaining in the half, the lead was cut to 17-15 and with just under 3 minutes to go, they took a 23-22 lead.

Down the stretch, it was Kansas State that converted more opportunities than the Cats as they took a 29-26 lead into the break.

The second half got off to a fantastic start for the Cats as they use a 13-0 run to take a 39-31 lead.

Once again, Kansas State didn’t go away and battled back to make it a tie game at 43 with just under 12 minutes to go.

K-State took a 47-43 lead, but Kentucky battled back to make it a 51-50 game at the under-8 timeout.

Out of the timeout, Kentucky began to take control and grabbed a 60-56 lead. However, Kansas State responded with a big three to make it a 60-59 game at the under-4 timeout.

Down the stretch, Kansas State made dagger threes and Kentucky couldn’t answer the blows as the Cats fall 75-69.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

