Box score and MVP vs. Kansas State

The Kentucky Wildcats fell to the Kansas State Wildcats on Sunday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 by a score of 75-69.

It was an ugly, sloppy start for both teams as the score was just 6-3 at the first media timeout. The pace did pick up briefly, but the game quickly slowed down again before the other Cats exploded to take a 29-26 lead into halftime as UK went five minutes without a field goal.

After the break, a fight ensued. Kentucky went on a 13-0 run before Kansas State answered with an 8-0 run of their own. Neither team backed down from the challenge, but in the end, the Cats just couldn’t make enough shots to win.

Box Score

Game MVP

Who other than Oscar Tshiebwe? This man left it all out on the court when Kentucky didn't get much of anything from its other top players, other than Cason Wallace.

It was a vintage Big O performance. After grabbing 25 rebounds in the first round, Kentucky’s star big man had a monster performance, but it wasn't enough.

Tshiebwe’s defensive struggles were made widely known this season, but as has become the custom, he showed up when the Cats needed him. Unfortunately, the Cats’ got next to nothing from the rest of the squad.

Tshiebwe finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds, including nine offensive, on 8-13 shooting from the floor and 9-11 from the free throw line.

A shoutout also to Cason Wallace, who flirted with a triple-double at 21 points, nine boards and four assists.

That’s all, folks. Another season in the books.