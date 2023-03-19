Kentucky vs. Kansas State game thread and pregame reading

The 6-seed Kentucky Wildcats take on the 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats today at 2:40 pm ET in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. You can watch the game on CBS or stream it live online at NCAA.com and the March Madness Live app.

For radio, you can catch the game via the UK Sports Radio Network, Westwood One Sports, and the Varsity app on mobile devices.

Friday’s action saw Kentucky win its first NCAA Tournament game since 2019, and it was a grind-it-out game against Providence.

Jacob Toppin shined on the big stage as he made some big-time shots and helped shut down Providence’s best player and former Wildcat Bryce Hopkins. Oscar Tshiebwe pulled down a record-breaking 25 rebounds. And of course, Antonio Reeves had a game-high 22 points.

Now, a much tougher opponent awaits in Kansas State, who looked very impressive in the opening game win over Montana State.

Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell did what they’ve done all year, scoring with ease and leading K-State to one of the better defensive regimes in the country.

The Cats need to show the same defensive intensity they showed on Friday to get the win. Despite Oscar’s miraculous 25 rebounds, he only scored eight points. If UK wants to win, more will be needed from him offensively.

The pregame vibes here in Greensboro are at another level.



This fan base seems locked in #BBN @ASeaOfBlue pic.twitter.com/Vs9ipaAx2C — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) March 19, 2023

