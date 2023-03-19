Sunday Headlines: Kentucky vs. Kansas State Gameday Edition

Good morning BBN, and happy March Madness Gameday!

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in the Round of 32, where they now have a date with the Kansas State Wildcats.

In what will be another matchup in the NCAA Tournament for the two programs, Kentucky will hope for a different outcome than what happened in 2018. Luckily for UK, things seem to be clicking at the right time.

With Jacob Toppin rounding into the player most expected to see all season, while Antonio Reeves and Oscar Tshiebwe continue to dominate, they will need a full team effort to knock off the 3-seed Wildcats from Manhattan.

Led by Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State will look to continue to build on a solid regular season in a tough Big 12. After a solid win over Montana State, the battle of the Wildcats will be an intense matchup across all five positions.

Will Kentucky pull off the upset to get back to the Sweet 16? All of BBN will be getting locked in to cheer them to victory in just a few hours.

Go Cats!!!!

Tweet of the Day

Caddying ain’t easy. Thank you to all my fans for sticking with me as I struggled. https://t.co/z88RssO9aY — Aaron Flener (@AaronFlener) March 18, 2023

A great moment in the midst of the NCAA Tournament chaos of the day.

Headlines

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky vs. Kansas State (NCAA Tournament) – UK Athletics

“We’re going to come in and be ready to play,” Tshiebwe said. “Because to watch the film, what they are doing, like, it’s a team that is really good. I’m just going to come in. We have a team plan how we’re going to play them, so I’ll be ready for tomorrow too.”

Kentucky Scores Sixth Comeback Win of Season to Claim Series – UK Athletics

The Wildcats have won 13 straight games overall, score last 12 runs of game

Women’s Swim & Dive Finishes NCAA Championships in 19th – UK Athletics

The result marks the sixth-straight top 20 finish for the Wildcats at NCAAs.

Kentucky Finishes Top Five at 2023 SEC Gymnastics Championships – UK Athletics

No. 3-seeded Kentucky gymnastics finished fourth overall, with a final score of 197.675, at the 2023 Southeastern Conference Gymnastics Championships at Gas South Arena on Saturday evening.

Jensen Castle Capitalizes on Back Nine, Tied for the Lead at Florida State Match Up – UK Athletics

Jensen Castle had a stunning second round at the Florida State Match Up on Saturday, producing a 5-under-par 67 to earn a share of the lead ahead of the final round.

No. 6 Kentucky Wins Fifth Straight, Thumps Tide – UK Athletics

Kentucky is now a perfect 6-0 in true road matches this season.

UKTF Closes Out Record Breaking Black & Gold Invite – UK Athletics

The Kentucky track & field team secured another haul of personal bests to close the opening weekend

