Arkansas knocks Kansas out of Big Dance

And Eric Musselman lost his shirt.

By Jason Marcum
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Arkansas vs Kansas Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time today, the SEC has ousted one of the top favorites to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Earlier today, the Tennessee Volunteers took down a Duke Blue Devils team many picked to win the East Region.

Not long afterward, the 8-seed Arkansas Razorbacks took down the defending champion Kansas Jayhawks, the top seed in the Midwest Region. That assures the SEC of having at least two representatives in the Sweet 16 of what’s been a wild March Madness thus far.

Despite trailing by 12 in the second half, the Hogs went on a furious rally down the stretch as the game turned into a back-and-forth affair before Arkansas pulled off the 72-71 victory.

Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV made five free throws in the closing seconds to hand the Jayhawks another first-weekend ousting, their third in the past five seasons.

Safe to say the SEC is pretty legit.

