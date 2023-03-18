Former Wildcats star Mike Edwards joins defending Super Bowl champs

With NFL free agency in full swing, one former Kentucky Wildcats star has found a new home.

The Kansas City Chiefs have landed safety Mike Edwards on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. It’s worth up to $5 million if certain incentives are reached, but those have yet to be disclosed.

Edwards was a standout at Kentucky before being taken with the 99th-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2020 and will go to the current reigning champs.

Edwards was a constant starter this past season for the first time. He had started 11 games in his first three seasons and turned in 12 starts in 2022 (his fourth season).

The Ohio native ended the season with 82 tackles, three of which went for a loss, two interceptions, and three passes defended along with one touchdown. Edwards should jump in and be a starter for a Chiefs secondary which lost starter Juan Thornhill to the Cleveland Browns.

The Chiefs are already the Super Bowl favorites for next season, so Edwards could be adding more championship hardware very soon.