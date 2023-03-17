Oscar Tshiebwe breaks a shot clock-era rebounding record

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in the NCAA Tournament win column, defeating the Providence Friars by a 61-53 margin in the Round of 64.

In what was a defensive struggle throughout, Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe had one of the greatest rebounding games of all time, pulling down 25 boards in just 33 minutes of play.

When looking at the best ever, many NCAA basketball records are divided before vs. after the shot-clock era, which began in the 1985-86 season.

You actually have to go all the way back to 1968 to find another player who grabbed 25+ rebounds in a first-round NCAA Tournament game.

But it gets even better.

In any round of the NCAA Tournament, this is the most rebounded a player has grabbed since 1977! So in every tournament since 1969, no one has rebounded the way Big O did vs. the Providence Friars on March 17th, 2023.

In other words, Oscar Tshiebwe is now your modern-era rebounding leader for a single game in the Big Dance.

Oscar Tshiebwe's 25 rebounds were the second-most grabbed in an NCAA Tournament game since 1973. The list



26 Phil Hubbard Michigan 1977

25 Tshiebwe UK 2023

24 Tom Burleson NC State '74

23 Kent Benson IU '73

23 Angel Delgado Seton Hall '18

22 Olajuwon, Duncan, Zeller others pic.twitter.com/vnIAtqkk7P — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) March 18, 2023

Most rebounds in a first-round game:

29-Toby Kimball, UConn (1965)

27-Paul Silas, Creighton (1964)

27-Elvin Hayes, Houston (1968)

25-Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky (2023)

24-Paul Silas, Creighton (1962)

24-Eddie Jackson, Oklahoma City (1962)#MarchMadness #BBN — David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) March 18, 2023

As if we needed more proof that Oscar Tshiebwe is one of the best ever to suit up for the historic program that is Kentucky Men’s Basketball.

Go Cats!