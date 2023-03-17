 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News VICTORY, KENTUCKY!!!!

Oscar Tshiebwe breaks a shot clock-era rebounding record

Oscar Tshiebwe’s first NCAA Tournament win was one for the record books.

By Jason Marcum
Drew Brown - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in the NCAA Tournament win column, defeating the Providence Friars by a 61-53 margin in the Round of 64.

In what was a defensive struggle throughout, Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe had one of the greatest rebounding games of all time, pulling down 25 boards in just 33 minutes of play.

When looking at the best ever, many NCAA basketball records are divided before vs. after the shot-clock era, which began in the 1985-86 season.

You actually have to go all the way back to 1968 to find another player who grabbed 25+ rebounds in a first-round NCAA Tournament game.

But it gets even better.

In any round of the NCAA Tournament, this is the most rebounded a player has grabbed since 1977! So in every tournament since 1969, no one has rebounded the way Big O did vs. the Providence Friars on March 17th, 2023.

In other words, Oscar Tshiebwe is now your modern-era rebounding leader for a single game in the Big Dance.

As if we needed more proof that Oscar Tshiebwe is one of the best ever to suit up for the historic program that is Kentucky Men’s Basketball.

Go Cats!

