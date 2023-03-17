Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament win over Providence

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST FOUR YEARS, YOUR UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY WILDCATS HAVE WON AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME.

Now that that’s off my chest, what a grind-it-out game for the ‘Cats.

Kentucky seemed to be rolling on all cylinders in the first half, but Providence slowed the pace in the second half and Kentucky adjusted, especially on the defensive end. Forcing an already bad shooting Friars team to take forced jumpers and bad shots, Oscar Tshiebwe them clean up on the glass with a tournament-high 25 rebounds for Kentucky.

Now, Kentucky will await the winner of Kansas State-Montana State for a trip to New York.

After an early exit to Vanderbilt last week in Nashville, these Cats seemed to have found their groove, at least after Night 1 in Greensboro.

Soak this one in, BBN. And rest up for Sunday.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

Did you see @goosegivens new shirt at the NCAA game? He said it…“It’s Kentucky Time!” #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/SNttDo98cE — Goose 21 Tees (@goose21tees) March 18, 2023

.@Oscartshiebwe34’s 2️⃣5️⃣ rebounds are the most by a @KentuckyMBB player in an NCAA Tournament game pic.twitter.com/iQbYBU5rU1 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 18, 2023

GO BIG BLUE!!! — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 18, 2023

It has been 0 (zero) days since Kentuckys last NCAA Tournament win. — KG (@__NotKG) March 18, 2023

And I stayed in the Arena the whole game — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 18, 2023

Kentucky won this game because of Defense and Rebounding. It was really good for basically the entire game — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 18, 2023

For the first time in a year, I can breathe easy. Exercised some demons tonight! LETS GO!!!! — Hayden Hooper (@haydenhooper01) March 18, 2023

Do not let this team get hot…….. — Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) March 18, 2023

Last time Kentucky won an NCAA tournament game, Covid-19 wasn’t a thing — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) March 18, 2023

25 Rebounds. Grit pic.twitter.com/rr93CiYRDC — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 18, 2023

Huge win for Kentucky and Coach Cal who both really needed that. The Cats advance in a East Region that is WIDE open @BarstoolUK — Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) March 18, 2023

Antonio Reeves in the post game presser like pic.twitter.com/knWNK5ZdO2 — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) March 18, 2023

We will win this region. pic.twitter.com/XYlgx25gtV — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) March 18, 2023

Streaks over. Suck it, Providence. Suck it, haters.



Antonio Reeves game ball.

Oscar rebound ball.

Jacob Toppin was great.



Just win. See you Sunday. — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) March 18, 2023

Oscar Tshiebwe's 25 rebounds broke a school single-game record for an NCAA Tournament game. The list



24 Jerry Bird vs. Iowa 1956

21 Bill Spivey vs. KSU 1951

18 Bam Adebayo vs NKU 2017

16 7 times (including Oscar vs. St. Peter's last year) pic.twitter.com/uLfmJELrbv — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) March 18, 2023

Bryce Hopkins gets an overwhelming amount of love from his former teammates and UK fans as he goes through the handshake line and exits the court.



(via @MHershgordon)pic.twitter.com/JHXjNExYiH — CatsCoverage.com (@Cats_Coverage) March 18, 2023

This shows why CJ Fredrick still plays a key role despite his inconsistent shooting this season.



Providence has to respect a career 41%+ 3P shooter - which is why they double Fredrick - leading to a WIDE OPEN three from Reeves. #BBN pic.twitter.com/sSgV33mM87 — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) March 18, 2023

Me after putting up:

2,000 steps

19 “pass toppin the ball”

15 “and oneeeeeeee” when no one was fouled pic.twitter.com/TeYk4hRMCX — Aiden Lopez (@aidenlopez24) March 18, 2023

Jacob Toppin rose to the challenge of playing against Bryce Hopkins



And he was very gracious talking about him after saying, “He is a great player and I love him” — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 18, 2023

This was extremely lighthearted btw. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) March 18, 2023

Get me to New York and we ride til dawn — Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) March 18, 2023

For those graduating in May, how does it feel to finally win a tournament game? #Chasing9 — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) March 18, 2023

They did not in fact, make a run. https://t.co/y0sLSFGbst — Barstool Marquette (@MarqStool) March 18, 2023

Lenny moves Kentucky on to the next round in the ⁦@KSBarAndGrille⁩ bracket pic.twitter.com/1Hxl6228Qf — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 18, 2023

