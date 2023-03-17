 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News VICTORY, KENTUCKY!!!!

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament win over Providence

BBN really needed that one.

By Ianteasley
Oscar Tshiebwe Drew Brown - A Sea Of Blue

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST FOUR YEARS, YOUR UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY WILDCATS HAVE WON AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME.

Now that that’s off my chest, what a grind-it-out game for the ‘Cats.

Kentucky seemed to be rolling on all cylinders in the first half, but Providence slowed the pace in the second half and Kentucky adjusted, especially on the defensive end. Forcing an already bad shooting Friars team to take forced jumpers and bad shots, Oscar Tshiebwe them clean up on the glass with a tournament-high 25 rebounds for Kentucky.

Now, Kentucky will await the winner of Kansas State-Montana State for a trip to New York.

After an early exit to Vanderbilt last week in Nashville, these Cats seemed to have found their groove, at least after Night 1 in Greensboro.

Soak this one in, BBN. And rest up for Sunday.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

