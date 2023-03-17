Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament win over Providence

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST FOUR YEARS, YOUR UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY WILDCATS HAVE WON AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME.
Now that that’s off my chest, what a grind-it-out game for the ‘Cats.
Kentucky seemed to be rolling on all cylinders in the first half, but Providence slowed the pace in the second half and Kentucky adjusted, especially on the defensive end. Forcing an already bad shooting Friars team to take forced jumpers and bad shots, Oscar Tshiebwe them clean up on the glass with a tournament-high 25 rebounds for Kentucky.
Now, Kentucky will await the winner of Kansas State-Montana State for a trip to New York.
After an early exit to Vanderbilt last week in Nashville, these Cats seemed to have found their groove, at least after Night 1 in Greensboro.
Soak this one in, BBN. And rest up for Sunday.
Here’s how Twitter reacted.
See y'all on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/X00Ft5sEiu— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 18, 2023
Did you see @goosegivens new shirt at the NCAA game? He said it…“It’s Kentucky Time!” #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/SNttDo98cE— Goose 21 Tees (@goose21tees) March 18, 2023
.@Oscartshiebwe34’s 2️⃣5️⃣ rebounds are the most by a @KentuckyMBB player in an NCAA Tournament game pic.twitter.com/iQbYBU5rU1— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 18, 2023
GO BIG BLUE!!!— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 18, 2023
It has been 0 (zero) days since Kentuckys last NCAA Tournament win.— KG (@__NotKG) March 18, 2023
JACOB TOPPIN pic.twitter.com/8558l9PyFD— Cameron Lopez (@Cam_Lopez8) March 18, 2023
And I stayed in the Arena the whole game— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 18, 2023
Kentucky won this game because of Defense and Rebounding. It was really good for basically the entire game— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 18, 2023
For the first time in a year, I can breathe easy. Exercised some demons tonight! LETS GO!!!!— Hayden Hooper (@haydenhooper01) March 18, 2023
That was fun!— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) March 18, 2023
Let’s do it again Sunday. #BBN pic.twitter.com/p8SPGWUVKY
Ain’t it pretty? pic.twitter.com/XF05bESuII— Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) March 18, 2023
pic.twitter.com/VoeuKRTLpB https://t.co/qE3SkVKFKU— KG (@__NotKG) March 18, 2023
Do not let this team get hot……..— Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) March 18, 2023
Last time Kentucky won an NCAA tournament game, Covid-19 wasn’t a thing— Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) March 18, 2023
25 Rebounds. Grit pic.twitter.com/rr93CiYRDC— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 18, 2023
Huge win for Kentucky and Coach Cal who both really needed that. The Cats advance in a East Region that is WIDE open @BarstoolUK— Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) March 18, 2023
Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all! Too bad y’all ain’t going to Ireland to celebrate @BarstoolRia @kellykeegs @BarstoolFran #BracketBuskers pic.twitter.com/kzc2cEQK5X— Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) March 18, 2023
Antonio Reeves in the post game presser like pic.twitter.com/knWNK5ZdO2— Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) March 18, 2023
We will win this region. pic.twitter.com/XYlgx25gtV— Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) March 18, 2023
Streaks over. Suck it, Providence. Suck it, haters.— Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) March 18, 2023
Antonio Reeves game ball.
Oscar rebound ball.
Jacob Toppin was great.
Just win. See you Sunday.
Oscar Tshiebwe's 25 rebounds broke a school single-game record for an NCAA Tournament game. The list— Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) March 18, 2023
24 Jerry Bird vs. Iowa 1956
21 Bill Spivey vs. KSU 1951
18 Bam Adebayo vs NKU 2017
16 7 times (including Oscar vs. St. Peter's last year) pic.twitter.com/uLfmJELrbv
Bryce Hopkins gets an overwhelming amount of love from his former teammates and UK fans as he goes through the handshake line and exits the court.— CatsCoverage.com (@Cats_Coverage) March 18, 2023
(via @MHershgordon)pic.twitter.com/JHXjNExYiH
This shows why CJ Fredrick still plays a key role despite his inconsistent shooting this season.— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) March 18, 2023
Providence has to respect a career 41%+ 3P shooter - which is why they double Fredrick - leading to a WIDE OPEN three from Reeves. #BBN pic.twitter.com/sSgV33mM87
Me after putting up:— Aiden Lopez (@aidenlopez24) March 18, 2023
2,000 steps
19 “pass toppin the ball”
15 “and oneeeeeeee” when no one was fouled pic.twitter.com/TeYk4hRMCX
Jacob Toppin rose to the challenge of playing against Bryce Hopkins— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 18, 2023
And he was very gracious talking about him after saying, “He is a great player and I love him”
This was extremely lighthearted btw.— Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) March 18, 2023
Get me to New York and we ride til dawn— Ian Teasley (@ianteasley) March 18, 2023
For those graduating in May, how does it feel to finally win a tournament game? #Chasing9— Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) March 18, 2023
They did not in fact, make a run. https://t.co/y0sLSFGbst— Barstool Marquette (@MarqStool) March 18, 2023
Lenny moves Kentucky on to the next round in the @KSBarAndGrille bracket pic.twitter.com/1Hxl6228Qf— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 18, 2023
New header pic.twitter.com/i0gkWzVVEL— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 18, 2023
