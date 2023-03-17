Former UK recruit Trentyn Flowers commits to Louisville, reclassifies to 2023

A former Kentucky Wildcats target is taking his talents to the state of Kentucky, but it will be playing for Kenny Payne and the Louisville Cardinals.

Rivals reported Friday that top-25 wing Trentyn Flowers has committed to Louisville and will be reclassifying into the 2023 class.

This comes one day after Louisville landed former Kentucky signee and Illinois transfer Skyy Clark, so the Wildcats will go up against at least two former recruits when the two Bluegrass teams square off next season.

COMMITMENT



Top-25 junior wing Trentyn Flowers (@FlowersTrentyn) has committed to Louisville. He will also be reclassing into the 2023 recruiting class. @Cassidy_Rob breaks down the decision here ⬇️



: https://t.co/Qaa3fqIjq6 pic.twitter.com/dBBuBnIGld — Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) March 17, 2023

Kentucky never officially offered Flowers but did express interest in the 6-foot-9 small forward. He was previously ranked 20th overall as a five-star recruit in 2024 via 247 Sports Composite.

The Cardinals did not find much success in the first season with Payne as the head coach, finishing with a 4-28 overall record and a 2-18 record in the ACC.

However, despite the rough season, it doesn’t look like Payne has lost his recruiting touch as he has landed Clark, five-star center Dennis Evans, and now a big-time wing in Flowers over a two-week span.