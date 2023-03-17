 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Former UK recruit Trentyn Flowers commits to Louisville, reclassifies to 2023

Kenny Payne lands his third commitment in the last two weeks.

By Adam Haste
High School Basketball: Combine Academy National Team at Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

A former Kentucky Wildcats target is taking his talents to the state of Kentucky, but it will be playing for Kenny Payne and the Louisville Cardinals.

Rivals reported Friday that top-25 wing Trentyn Flowers has committed to Louisville and will be reclassifying into the 2023 class.

This comes one day after Louisville landed former Kentucky signee and Illinois transfer Skyy Clark, so the Wildcats will go up against at least two former recruits when the two Bluegrass teams square off next season.

Kentucky never officially offered Flowers but did express interest in the 6-foot-9 small forward. He was previously ranked 20th overall as a five-star recruit in 2024 via 247 Sports Composite.

The Cardinals did not find much success in the first season with Payne as the head coach, finishing with a 4-28 overall record and a 2-18 record in the ACC.

However, despite the rough season, it doesn’t look like Payne has lost his recruiting touch as he has landed Clark, five-star center Dennis Evans, and now a big-time wing in Flowers over a two-week span.

