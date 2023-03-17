Kentucky vs. Providence game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats and Providence Friars face off tonight in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Game time is set for 7:10 pm ET on CBS.

You can steam Kentucky vs. Providence online at NCAA.com and by utilizing the March Madness Live app.

If you’re away from a TV, you can catch the game on the radio via the UK Sports Radio Network, Westwood One Sports, and by using the Varsity app on mobile devices.

It’s finally here. The Big Dance is back for Kentucky men’s basketball, who will be a 6-seed in the East Region with a matchup vs. Bryce Hopkins and the 11-seed Friars on deck.

After a wild and rocky season thus far, will Kentucky win its first NCAA Tournament game since that thrilling Sweet 16 win over Houston in 2019? The winner of tonight’s contest will play in Sunday’s Round of 32 action.

Get hyped for the game with these pregame reads!

Pregame Reading

This is big news!!! Kudos to NCAA & Westwood One for doing this. Download this "Varsity" app and you can listen to our @uksportsnetwork call in the tournament at no cost. https://t.co/qGyJjAAdkJ — Tom Leach (@tomleachKY) March 17, 2023

Let’s Go CATS!!!!