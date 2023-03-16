 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Travis Perry breaks Kentucky high school scoring record

Perry broke the record while leading Lyon County past Newport in the Sweet 16.

The state of Kentucky has had the same all-time scoring leader for boys high school basketball since 1959, and his name was “King” Kelly Coleman.

But today, that was surpassed by Lyon County guard Travis Perry.

Perry surpassed Coleman's point mark of 4,337 today in Rupp Arena in the first round of the Sweet 16. The junior did it at the free-throw line as Lyon county defeated Newport, 61-46. Perry finished the game with 23 points.

Coleman originally set the record during a four-year career from 1952-56 at Wayland High School in Floyd County.

Perry was also named the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year earlier this week after averaging 32 points per game. He received a scholarship offer from John Calipari and UK earlier this year.

It will be interesting to see how many points Perry finishes his high school career with and where he decides to attend college. But with him only being a junior, we may have to wait a while on those answers.

