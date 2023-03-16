De’Aaron Fox has the most clutch points in the NBA

The Sacramento Kings have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season, and former Kentucky Wildcats guard De’Aaron Fox is at the forefront of their success.

Fox has played in 61 games and is averaging a career-high 25.6 points per game. It’s been far more than just his scoring, however.

Fox is averaging a career-high 51.6% shooting while knocking down 33.6% of his attempts from deep, which is also above his career average. Along those lines, he’s averaging 6.2 assists per game and a career-high 4.3 rebounds per game.

If that isn’t impressive enough, Fox has been the best player in the NBA in clutch time, leading the league with 180 points and having played in fewer games than the player currently in second place.

This comes after Fox hit the game-winning triple in the Kings’ Wednesday win over the Chicago Bulls.

De’Aaron Fox (180) now has a 42-point lead on Jimmy Butler (138) for most clutch points scored this season, and has played 5 fewer games which qualify. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 16, 2023

Fox was a first-time All-Star this season, and as one can see, he was certainly deserving of the national attention.

The Kings, who have a solid mix of strong veterans like Fox and young rising stars like Keegan Murray, are set to be a powerhouse in the Western Conference for quite some time.

The 25-year-old Fox is also proving he can be the cornerstone of the franchise, proving the Kings right for giving him a massive extension, which will pay him more than $30 million per season for the next three years.

Fox has the Kings looking set to be in the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-2006 season, a major accomplishment for where they were projected to be at this season.

