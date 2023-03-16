Bleav in Kentucky previews NCAA Tournament

March Madness has arrived now that the NCAA Tournament is in full swing, marking one of the best times of the year!

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Jalen Whitlow, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon discussed the following:

Kentucky enters the Big Dance.

Previewing Friday’s clash with Bryce Hopkins and the Providence Friars.

How far will the Cats go in March?

NFL Draft analyst Joe DeLeone joins the show to discuss Will Levis’ pro prospects.

How will the NCAA Tournament play out?

And more!

