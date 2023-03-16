Thursday Headlines: NCAA Tournament Edition

For college basketball fans, the next few days are like Christmas.

The opening round of the NCAA Tournament begins today with 16 games on tap today beginning just after noon and going through the night.

Today has some pretty interesting games scheduled with Furman looking to pull an upset over Virginia, Illinois vs Arkansas in an intriguing 8-9 game, Oral Roberts vs Duke, and three of the four 1-seeds all in action.

Today is one of those days to get in front of your TV or your computer if you have to work and enjoy the annual fun of March Madness.

Of course, Kentucky isn’t in action today but Duke and Tennessee, both of which are in Kentucky’s region.

Today is a pressure-free day with Kentucky in action tomorrow, so sit back and enjoy folks!

Tweet of the Day

Two-Time Consensus All-American



The ninth in Kentucky men's basketball history and first since Kenny Walker in 1985, '86.#OscarWorthy x @Oscartshiebwe34 pic.twitter.com/7Mja3aT6hz — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 15, 2023

An impressive accomplishment.

Headlines

Latest bracket, schedule and scores for 2023 NCAA men's tournament | NCAA.com

Here is the printable 2023 March Madness bracket, along with a schedule for the men's tournament.

No. 22 Kentucky Women’s Golf Heads South, Competes at Unique Florida State Match-Up – UK Athletics

The No. 22 University of Kentucky women’s golf team will begin its final stretch of the regular season, with back-to-back tournaments over the next two weekends.

St. Peter’s flashbacks linger as Kentucky enters postseason play - Herald Leader

Adds an extra layer of pressure.

The spotlight and pressure of leading Kentucky Basketball - ESPN

A well-written story.

How to listen to UK Sports Network NCAA Tournament Coverage – UK Athletics

Because of postseason streaming rights you might not be able to listen to UK Sports Network coverage the same way you did during the season. You can listen over the air on your local radio affiliate and new this year you can stream via the Varsity App.

Ja Morant suspended for 8 games - Bleacher Report

He’s lucky it wasn’t more.

Rodgers wants to be a Jet - Yahoo

Seems almost destined to happen now.

Big12 and NFL partnering for conference pro day - CBS

Will this be a new trend or a flop?