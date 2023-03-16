How far will UK go in the NCAA Tournament?

March Madness is here, and hopefully, it ends up much better than it did last year for the Kentucky Wildcats.

After being a 2-seed and a popular pick to reach the Final Four last year, Kentucky was upset in the first round by 15-seed Saint Peter’s, one of the only first-round losses in program history.

This year is a little different. After an up-and-down season, the Cats got in as a 6-seed and had a less-than-stellar showing in the SEC tournament, losing in the quarterfinals.

Their backs are against the wall, and they’re an afterthought for most casual fans this season.

But, we have seen this team rattle off a handful of win streaks this season, especially after brutal losses (South Carolina and Georgia, just to name some.)

So, how far does Kentucky go in this season’s edition of the tournament? Does Sahvir Wheeler return and provide a spark and a lift in the backcourt?

Does Cason Wallace cement himself as one of the most productive freshmen to ever play here?

Does Oscar Tshiebwe do enough to have his jersey hang in the rafters one day?

Does Jacob Toppin make a name for himself?

We find all of this out on Friday night.

So what do you think?