Travis Perry named Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year

With the KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 tipping off Wednesday afternoon, it is going to be a very special week for one program in Kentucky as they claim the State Championship.

It is already turning into one special week for Lyon County star, Travis Perry, as he will not only lead his squad in a first-round matchup on Thursday, but he was named the Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year Wednesday afternoon as well.

Blessed to be named the Gatorade Kentucky Boys Basketball Player of the Year! #GatoradePOY #G2G @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/cAorbLWs5G — Travis Perry (@Travis_Perry11) March 15, 2023

On top of this huge award, Perry could also become the state’s all-time leading scorer by week's end as he needs 21 points to pass Kelly “King” Coleman, for the all-time points record.

Perry currently holds a scholarship offer from Kentucky, but it appears the Cats will have some work to do to land a commitment from the 2024 guard. He also holds offers from Indiana, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Michigan, and several others.

He is listed as a four-star prospect according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings and is considered a top-100 player in the class.

Could end up being a huge week for Perry. Should be a fun weekend in Rupp Arena.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.