Kentucky Softball vs. Liberty cancelled

The Kentucky Wildcats vs. Liberty softball game scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled due to scheduling conflicts, UK announced Wednesday. There will not be a make-up date.

Up next, the Wildcats are back at home Saturday for the 2023 John Cropp Classic which features eight games over Saturday and Sunday. The Wildcats will host Michigan, DePaul, and Longwood.

UK enters the weekend at 17-5-1 overall and coming off 6-3 victory over St. Louis on Tuesday, which came after a weekend sweep of No. 23 Missouri in Columbia.

2023 John Cropp Classic Schedule

Saturday, March 18

10am ET – DePaul vs. Longwood

12:30pm ET – Michigan vs. Longwood

3pm ET – Kentucky vs. DePaul

5:30pm ET – Kentucky vs. Michigan

Sunday, March 19

10am ET – DePaul vs. Longwood

12:30pm ET – Kentucky vs. Longwood

3pm ET – DePaul vs. Michigan

5:30pm ET – Kentucky vs. Michigan

. @kswaggyyyy delivering the lineup to her sister, Gabbie, as they square off for the final time in their careers #WeAreUK x @SLUSoftball pic.twitter.com/IBmgLOP7nd — Kentucky Softball (@UKsoftball) March 14, 2023

