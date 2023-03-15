Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky Baseball Edition

Kentucky baseball is on a roll after plowing through Indiana on Tuesday with a 12-2 home victory over the Hoosiers. The Bat Cats took a quick 3-0 lead in the second inning and followed up their quick start with a dominating five runs in the sixth inning to put the game away.

The Wildcats have now scored 33 runs in their last two games, which is nearly 25% of their runs scored over their first 17 games this season. Tuesday’s win was also the team’s seventh victory this season by five or more runs, which speaks volumes to how hot their bats have been.

1⃣1⃣ in a row for the Big Blue. pic.twitter.com/Of1em17a9U — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) March 14, 2023

Kentucky had an up-and-down season last year, so an incredibly hot start this season is promising.

Even though their victories have come over mostly mid-majors, a win streak is still a win streak and great for momentum — which the Wildcats will have plenty of when they face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday for their first SEC action of the season.

Friday’s game will be the first of three against the Bulldogs and is set to begin at 6:30 PM ET.

