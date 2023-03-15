Kentucky Football QB recruit Cutter Boley is now a top-15 prospect in his class

Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats have been recruiting at a level we haven’t seen within the program before, and one of their future quarterback targets is rising in the rankings.

On Tuesday, class of 2025 QB Cutter Boley, hailing from Lexington Christian Academy, rose 78 spots in Rivals’ updated rankings making him the No. 12 overall player.

“The eyes of college coaches have been focusing on Boley ever since his impressive performances at multiple Rivals Camp Series events last spring and, after showing improvement this past season, Boley finds himself at No. 12 in the Rivals250.”

“He is a tall, athletic quarterback with a big arm and the ability to throw accurately and on time, even in tight coverage. Boley threw for 36 touchdowns and just under 4,000 yards this past season. Those are solid numbers given the level of competition he was facing.”

“Boley, who is the target of dozens of college programs from coast to coast, could be on “five-star watch” if he keeps impressing this offseason.”

Boley currently holds offers from several top programs in the country including Alabama, Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee, and Kentucky among many others.

It will be interesting to see if Stoops and his staff can keep one of the best players to come out of this state, and one of the best players in 2025 in Lexington.

You can check out Rivals’ entire updated rankings here.

"Boley, who is the target of dozens of college programs from coast to coast, could be on "five-star watch" if he keeps impressing this offseason."



2025 QB Cuter Boley is one of more than 10 new faces inside the top 50 of the Rivals250: https://t.co/CZG5xaSLSR pic.twitter.com/j8AVtyFt2a — Rivals (@Rivals) March 14, 2023

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!