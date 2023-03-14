Tuesday Headlines: Strong Hype for Ugonna Onyenso Year 2

Good morning BBN!

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready for their first round matchup of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night, as they head to Greensboro for a date with the Providence Friars.

Before then, the Cats will have three days of practice in Lexington. John Calipari spoke to about practices Sunday night after the bracket was announced, and also Monday night on his weekly radio show.

One statement stood out though in regard to one talented freshman that the BBN has not seen much of this season. That is Ugonna Onyenso.

Coach Cal brought up the skilled big man, and had this to say on what he thinks the future holds for Onyenso.

“He’s behind some good players but my guess is he’ll be one of the best big guys in the country next year.”

John Calipari on Ugonna Onyenso: "He's behind some good players but my guess is he'll be one of the best big guys in the country next year." — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) March 13, 2023

Currently sitting behind Oscar Tshiebwe, Lance Ware, and Daimion Collins on the depth chart, Onyenso will look to make some major noise next season to push his way up the depth chart.

A skilled shot-blocker, who has also shown some offensive skills in his playing time this season, is the prototypical big that Calipari has had success with in the past. Add that in with Aaron Bradshaw joining the fold next season, and the Cats should have a solid rotation at the center position once again.

If we can see a major jump from Onyenso next season, alongside the talented guards coming in to Lexington from this freshman class, it should all add up to a fun year for Kentucky.

Tweet(s) of the Day

Sharp Silver



Jordan Anthony finished in 6.55 seconds in the final of the 60m to take second place at NCAA Championships. pic.twitter.com/eNdcIlg02m — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) March 14, 2023

Very bright future ahead for the young Wildcat.

Turner out. Pastner in?

Headlines

Lance Ware, Jacob Toppin named team captains ahead of the NCAA Tournment - KSR

John Calipari named team captains before the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his career.

Calipari confirms Toppin's injury; says injured Wildcats must practice to start - KSR

Once Kentucky Basketball learned its tournament path, John Calipari gave injury updates on Jacob Toppin, Sahvir Wheeler, and others.

'It's Gonna be Fun.' Calipari, Kentucky React to NCAA Tournament Matchup Against Former Wildcat Bryce Hopkins - Wildcats Today

While UK saw plenty of success in the 2021-22 regular season, Hopkins struggled to find playing time in his freshman season in Lexington, averaging just 6.4 minutes in his 28 games as a Wildcat.

UT Arlington to hire Kentucky assistant K.T. Turner - ESPN

UT Arlington is expected to hire Kentucky assistant K.T. Turner as its next head coach, sources told ESPN. Turner joined John Calipari's staff last offseason after spending a season at Oklahoma under Porter Moser and a season at Texas under Shaka Smart.

Travis Perry on Verge of Becoming Kentucky's All-Time Leading Scorer But Winning Means More Than Points to Him - YSE

Lyon County junior Travis Perry is only 21 points away from breaking the state’s all-time scoring record of 4,337 points set by King Kelly Coleman from 1953-56.

JCPS principal Leroy Littles arrested on first day at Olmsted North - Louisville Courier-Journal

Littles, 44, was arrested at Olmsted Academy North by members of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, who were serving a warrant on behalf of Bullitt County. The charges are related to an incident that occurred around Christmas, but the warrant had gone unserved until Monday.

Reports: Kentucky assistant KT Turner to become head coach at UT-Arlington CatsPause

One name that has already been bandied about is former Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner, who was recently let go by the Yellow Jackets. Pastner was an assistant under Calipari at Memphis and was prepared to follow him to Lexington in the spring of 2009 before himself being named head coach of the Tigers.

The First Read, NFL free agency: Five biggest takeaways from early moves - NFL.com

Did the Raiders make the right call in signing veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo? How will the Bengals move forward after losing a pair of safeties?

Hero Passerby Scales Building in China to Save Boy Who Fell Out Window Onto a Ledge - GNN

In China, it’s said of society “love the children, honor the elders,” which is beautifully encapsulated in this short rescue.