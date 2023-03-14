Will Sahvir Wheeler play in the NCAA Tournament?

The play of Kentucky Wildcats point guard Sahvir Wheeler has been a wildly contested subject over the past several months.

The 5-foot-10 point guard does a ton of good on the court, but his defense, size, and decision-making have left the Cats’ faithful scratching their heads at times. Wheeler has played 21 games and started 14 this season.

This is his second season with the Cats after transferring from Georgia. It has been over a month since Wheeler left took the court for Kentucky after injuring his ankle in practice, and it has been over two months since he put up double figures.

Wheeler and guard CJ Fredrick, who transferred from Iowa a few years ago, have struggled to stay on the court. Fredrick is playing through a cracked rib, so getting Wheeler back could help spread the minutes out better and preserve Fredrick.

During his Monday call-in show, John Calipari said everyone is practicing, a signal that Wheeler could play this week in the NCAA Tournament.

When asked specifically about Wheeler, Calipari said the veteran needs to keep practicing if he’s going to return to game action.

“That’s why he’s (Wheeler) gotta practice for three days. He’s gotta show us that he’s what he needed to be,” Calipari stated. “And I said there’s nothing that would make me happier than for him to impact a game, then everybody say ‘man if we had this dude all year, what would we have been?’

“Because when we struggled, a lot of it was guard play.”

There seems to be a chance Wheeler is back in time, and there has been positive news in his absence. In his place, five-star guard Cason Wallace and transfer Antonio Reeves have stepped up, while Adou Thiero and even Jacob Toppin have shown they can make plays while running the offense in sparse minutes.

So, if Wheeler is available but not quite at his best, there’s certainly a chance he’s kept out. That said, do you think we will see Wheeler on the court against the Providence Friars this coming Friday? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

