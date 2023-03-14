Devin Leary ranked as the second-best transfer portal QB

The Kentucky Wildcats will be in good hands this upcoming season with transfer quarterback Devin Leary taking over for projected top-10 pick Will Levis.

Despite some hurdles, Levis is set to be one of the top three quarterbacks taken off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft, showing Kentucky’s ability to develop at a high level. Leary is hoping he’s next, and the addition for the Wildcats is one of the best in the nation.

247 Sports ranked Leary as the second-best transfer portal quarterback, only behind Sam Hartman, who went from Wake Forest to the Marcus Freeman-led Notre Dame. Here’s what was said on the Kentucky transfer.

“The former NC State quarterback was the top-rated signal-caller in the portal prior to Notre Dame signee Sam Hartman’s entry. Several teams hosted him on visits to try and land his commitment. It was Kentucky which impressed Leary, who threw 35 touchdown passes during the 2021 season prior to his junior campaign being cut short last fall due to his injury. Kentucky goes back to Liam Coen’s pro-style offensive scheme next season after the Los Angeles Rams play-caller decided it was time for another go-around in Lexington. That’s a perfect pairing given Leary’s skillset and should vastly improve a Wildcats team that underachieved in 2022 with potential No. 1 overall pick Will Levis at quarterback and a failed first-year offensive coordinator who was eventually relieved of his duties,” Brad Crawford wrote.

As Crawford noted, Leary, who didn’t have a great season last year, thrived in 2021 and should have a good setup in the Coen-led schemes. The sky will be the limit for Leary, and in the SEC, he’ll certainly help his draft stock if he can make the most of his opportunities.