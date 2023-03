Keep track of everything related to the Kentucky Wildcats’ run in the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky Basketball in the 2023 NCAA Tournament: What to know

The Kentucky Wildcats are officially in the NCAA Tournament field of 68, claiming the No. 6-seed in the East Region. Their Round of 64 matchup will come Friday night vs. the Providence Friars.

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to Kentucky Wildcats Basketball in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Go Cats!!!!