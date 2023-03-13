Monday Headlines: Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament Path Edition

Selection Sunday was more than kind to Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball this year. In fact, after Kentucky’s one-and-done loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament, John Calipari’s team was incredibly fortunate to land the seed and path they did.

The Wildcats are the No. 6 seed in the East Region and will face the No. 11 seed Providence Friars in the first round. Yes, that’s the same Providence that former Wildcat Bryce Hopkins plays for.

After not receiving hardly any opportunity last year, Hopkins transferred and has averaged 16.1 points with 8.5 rebounds for the Friars this season. He’s been the highlight of their season, with both his point and rebound averages leading the team.

The bracket is set



Kentucky-Providence at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday on CBS. pic.twitter.com/eC8TjernDi — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 13, 2023

Kentucky and Providence will face off during the Friday evening session in Greensboro, NC with tip-off scheduled for 7:10 PM ET. Kentucky opened as 4-point favorites and ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is giving the Wildcats a 62.7% chance of victory.

If you told me Kentucky’s road to the Final Four would be



Providence

Kansas State

Marquette

Purdue/Duke/Tenn



I would take it. Not sure after Vandy loss that Kentucky could have asked for better draw — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 12, 2023

Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones pointed out that Kentucky received a favorable draw and he’s not wrong. After two losses to Vanderbilt in less than 10 days — a team that did not make the NCAA Tournament — they could have had a much worse seed/path.

After bowing out in the first round of this past weekend’s SEC Tournament, Kentucky will look to avoid another quick exit in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are just 1-3 in their last four postseason games and their fans are desperate for some sort of postseason run.

Any room for error is gone, as a loss officially ends Kentucky’s season. It’s hard to imagine this Kentucky team making a Final Four run, but they do have the hall of fame coach and veteran roster to make some magic happen.

Whether or not Kentucky has what it takes, fans will find out soon enough.

Tweet of the Day

NCAA TOURNAMENT TIP TIMES ARE IN



First Four and First Round. HERE. YOU. GO. pic.twitter.com/c1vDgcYvcf — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 12, 2023

March Madness arrives.

UNC isn't going dancing this year pic.twitter.com/5GTEOj3qcq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2023

Bummer.

