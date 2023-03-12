How to buy tickets to watch Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

The Kentucky Wildcats are a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament East Region for what is the 60th appearance in program history in the tournament.
Their first-round game is set to take place Friday night at 7:10 pm ET in Greensboro, North Carolina against the Providence Friars of the Big East.
The big storyline for this matchup is the fact that the best player for the Friars is former Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins who averaged 16.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season while shooting 45% from the field and 37% from three as one of the best big men in college basketball.
The game will air on CBS, but for the fans that are making the short trip to cheer on the Cats, here is how you can purchase your tickets.
- Public tickets for the first and second-round games in Greensboro can be purchased at NCAA.com/MBBTickets. You’ll get ticket information for all NCAA sites, including the NCAA Ticket Exchange (NCAA.com/Exchange), the official secondary marketplace for authentic NCAA Tournament tickets.
- UK gets a limited number of tickets from the NCAA. Eligible K Fund members who requested first and second-round tickets in advance of Selection Sunday will receive a confirmation email on Monday evening, March 14th from the UK Ticket Office with information on if their ticket request has been fulfilled.
- More information about requesting tickets for all possible rounds of the NCAA Tournament is available here and will be updated ‘if’ Kentucky advances. Those who are eligible to request NCAA tickets will be notified by email from the UK Ticket Office.
- Student tickets are not available for first and second-round games, and information for later rounds will be available at UKStudentTix.com ‘if’ Kentucky advances.
- You can also get tickets for Kentucky’s specific session here via Ticketmaster.
