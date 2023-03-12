How to buy tickets to watch Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

The Kentucky Wildcats are a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament East Region for what is the 60th appearance in program history in the tournament.

Their first-round game is set to take place Friday night at 7:10 pm ET in Greensboro, North Carolina against the Providence Friars of the Big East.

The big storyline for this matchup is the fact that the best player for the Friars is former Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins who averaged 16.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season while shooting 45% from the field and 37% from three as one of the best big men in college basketball.

The game will air on CBS, but for the fans that are making the short trip to cheer on the Cats, here is how you can purchase your tickets.