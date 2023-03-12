 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament draw

Kentucky matches up with a familiar face in Round 1.

NCAA Basketball: Louisiana State at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats found out their fate this Sunday night, and they will be headed to Greensboro, NC for their first round draw. The opponent? None other than the Providence Friars and former Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins.

It’s a storyline that some people saw coming once the projections started getting more frequent throughout the season, but now, it’s a reality that John Calipari will have to face his former player, one of went off for the Friars and was named to the First-Team All Big-East.

The pressure for that game will assuredly be weighing on Kentucky and John Calipari after last season’s shocking loss to Saint Peter’s. Kentucky has not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2019, in a win over Houston in the Sweet 16.

Now, Kentucky takes this one game at a time. Win, and you move on. Lose, and your season is over.

Welcome to March.

