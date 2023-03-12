Kentucky earns 6-seed in East Region; get Bryce Hopkins reunion vs. Providence

The 2023 NCAA Tournament path is now set for the Kentucky Wildcats.

During the Selection Sunday Show on CBS Sports, Kentucky learned it will be a 6-seed in the East Region. Their first game will be Friday against the 11-seed Providence Friars in Greensboro (NC).

Bryce Hopkins reunion!

Taking the 1-seed in this region are the Purdue Boilermakers. Also making this region are the Tennessee Volunteers, Duke Blue Devils, Memphis Tigers, and Marquette Golden Eagles.

Coming into the day, the Wildcats were ranked 25th in NET and projected to be anywhere from a 5-seed to an 8-seed. They had plenty of great wins in the regular season, including a sweep of the Tennessee Volunteers (ranked 4th in NET) in addition to wins over Texas A&M (18th), Arkansas (21st), Auburn (32nd), and Mississippi State (48th).

However, losses to teams like South Carolina (234th), Georgia (152nd) and Vanderbilt (81st) kept the Wildcats from earning a higher seed.

The path is set. Here’s to hoping for a fun and deep run for the Cats.

NCAA Tournament East Region

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/FDU (Columbus)

No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic (Columbus)

No. 5 Duke vs. No. 12 Oral Roberts (Orlando)

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Louisiana (Orlando)

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence (Greensboro)

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 14 Montana State (Greensboro)

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 USC (Columbus)

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Vermont (Columbus)

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.