Former UK commit Skyy Clark enters transfer portal; may land at Louisville

A former Kentucky Wildcats commit could be coming back to the state of Kentucky for his next stop.

According to Joe Tipton, former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Skyy Clark has entered the transfer portal after stepping away from the team back in January for personal reasons.

After the report, multiple media members including Kyle Tucker of The Athletic and Andrew Slater of Cerebro Sports noted that they expect the Louisville Cardinals to be heavily involved.

Clark played in just 13 games this season for Illinois and averaged 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 41% from the field and 33% from three.

The one-time Kentucky commit could be headed to play for Kenny Payne and the Louisville Cardinals next season. Payne was still on the Wildcats’ coaching staff when they began recruiting Clark, so there were likely some connections built there that could pay dividends for the Cardinals this time around.

Louisville also just landed a pledge from five-star center Dennis Evans for next season, so it appears Payne is ready for a bounceback after the disaster of a season he just endured.

