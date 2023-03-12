2023 NCAA Tournament bracket revealed: Get one here

The start of March Madness is officially here, now that the 2023 NCAA Tournament field is set.

Selection Sunday saw the field of 68 teams revealed on CBS, and the brackets are now set. It’s been a thrilling ride getting here, especially for the Kentucky Wildcats, who were likely out of the field just one month ago following what looked like a crushing loss at Georgia.

Thankfully, the Cats made a strong run to end the regular season and assure themselves a spot in the Big Dance, as a 6-seed in the East Region.

Without further ado, here is the full bracket (go here to print one)!

2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket

