Could Josh Pastner join Kentucky’s staff next season?

Some teams’ 2022-23 seasons have already come to an end after losing in various conference tournaments.

That means coaches and teams are going to be parting ways, and we are already seeing spots open up.

However, one coach looking for a new landing spot could be an interesting one for BBN to keep an eye on.

On Friday, Jeff Borzello reported that Georgia Tech was parting ways with Josh Pastner after the Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 15-18 overall record.

After the news broke, Kyle Tucker of The Athletic noted that he could easily see Pastner joining Calipari’s staff at Kentucky next season.

Pastner was with Calipari at Memphis for the 2008-09 season and was planning to come with Calipari to Kentucky until Memphis offered him the head coaching job.

Tucker added that Pastner’s signature is actually on Calipari’s first Kentucky contract as the witness.

I could easily see Pastner on John Calipari's Kentucky staff next season. His signature is on Cal's first UK contract as the witness because he was there planning to join the Cats until Memphis called and offered him to take over that program. https://t.co/eXqIIPPksD — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 10, 2023

It would be interesting to see who’s spot Pastner would be taking if he joins the staff, but it would be a nice addition for Calipari to make heading into next season.