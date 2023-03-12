How to watch the Selection Sunday bracket release, plus Sunday Headlines

After a tough loss to Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday night, the Kentucky Wildcats will now turn their attention to Selection Sunday.

In what has been a turbulent season for Kentucky, going into the NCAA Tournament will be another low point of the season.

The good news for the BBN, however, is the Cats have firmly cemented themselves a spot in this year's Big Dance. The big question will be what seed line the committee places Kentucky on.

After the loss to Vandy, DraftKings odds for Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament have also shifted slightly. According to the latest odds for DraftKings, the Cats currently sit at +4500 to bring home championship No. 9 and sit at +900 to make a run all the way to Houston for the Final Four.

This tournament is going to be a very interesting one for John Calipari and his team. With the roller coaster of a season, it wouldn't shock anyone if they make a deep run, but also wouldn't surprise anyone if they exit in the first weekend once again.

Either way, the most exciting weeks of college basketball are finally here.

Let the Madness begin!

How to watch Selection Sunday

Date: March 12th

Time: 6 pm EST

TV: CBS

Sunday Headlines

Men’s Tennis Wins Third Straight, Blanks Arkansas, 7-0 – UK Athletics

Kentucky took down the Razorbacks to improve to 3-1 in league-play.

Kentucky Closes Regular Season with Impressive Record Setting Finale – UK Athletics

The Wildcats set its highest away meet score in program history and third best overall score with a 197.800.

Kentucky Earns Third-Place Finish at NCAA Championships – UK Athletics

Behind the fourth-best air rifle team score of the day, the University of Kentucky rifle team finished third overall at the 2023 NCAA Championships. Kentucky entered the championships seeded 5th and were regular-season Great American Rifle Conference Champions.

Two-Out Damage Leads Kentucky Past Salukis – UK Athletics

Kentucky flourished with two outs on Saturday, scoring six of its runs in a 7-2 victory at Southern Illinois down to its final out of an inning.

The SEC has officially caught up to Kentucky - CatsPause

The Cats cut down the 2018 SEC Tournament nets as champions for the fourth straight year, for the sixth time in John Calipari's first nine seasons at Kentucky and for the 31st time in program history. Since then, UK has won two SEC Tournament games and has not been back to the championship game.

CJ Fredrick giving Kentucky all he has despite having multiple cracked ribs - CatsPause

Fredrick's struggles with the cracked rib have lowered his season totals to a spot where if presented preseason, fans and coaches alike would probably say were worst-case scenario.

No. 7 Texas rolls past No. 3 Kansas 76-56 for Big 12 title | ESPN

Texas silenced a heavily pro-Kansas crowd with a 76-56 romp over the third-ranked Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament title game Saturday night.

Where Kentucky stands in latest Bracketology/NET ranking updates - KSR

Kentucky is trending in the wrong direction after suffering a loss to Vanderbilt in Friday's SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Arkansas apologizes for incident between men's basketball staffer, KY Kernel journalist - KSR

A viral video following Arkansas' SEC Tournament loss to Texas A&M on Friday afternoon has caused quite a stir on social media.

Middle-eight woes continue for Kentucky: "They just wanted it more." - KSR

More of the same questions with no answers for the Kentucky Wildcats, now in win-or-go-home territory with the NCAA Tournament here.

