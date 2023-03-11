 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s SEC Tournament loss to Vanderbilt

Ouch.

By Ianteasley
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinals - Kentucky vs Vanderbilt Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time in as many weeks, the Kentucky Wildcats fall to the Vanderbilt Commodores, 80-73.

Kentucky started off hot, but quickly flamed out, as the Wildcats’ defense was virtually non-existent after a 14-4 lead to start the game.

Vanderbilt scored at will on a Kentucky team that looked, basically, as if they had done zero prep work or film study from last week’s game.

It was yet another inconsistent offensive night, with the team struggling at the free-throw line in crucial stretches, as well as going 6-25 from behind the arc.

Kentucky now heads to Selection Sunday with zero momentum after their best win of the season at Arkansas, and so continues the strangest season in Kentucky basketball history. Two steps forward, two steps backward and there’s been little, to no improvement all season long.

Just a stagnant game all around.

Here’s what Twitter had to say.

