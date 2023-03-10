Ticket Tracker: Who’s punched what tickets to the Big Dance? (Through Thursday games)

Greetings, BBN! Conference tournaments are in full swing and the ticket tracker is tracking every auto-bid, every lock, and every bubble team over the next few days as the countdown to Selection Sunday continues. Here’s the latest update:
Ticket Tracker:
Auto Bids: 14/32
- SE Missouri St.
- UNC Asheville
- Drake
- Kennesaw State
- Louisiana
- Furman
- Charleston
- Montana State
- Northern Kentucky
- Fairleigh Dickinson
- Colgate
- Texas A&M-CC
- Oral Roberts
- Gonzaga
At-Large Bids: 36/36 filled, max of 8 spots can open
- Kansas
- Houston
- Alabama
- Purdue
- Marquette
- Texas
- Kansas State
- UCLA
- Arizona
- UConn
- Baylor*
- Virginia
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Xavier
- Texas A&M
- Saint Mary’s*
- Duke
- Miami
- TCU
- San Diego State
- Missouri
- Northwestern
- Iowa State
- Creighton
- Kentucky
- Michigan State
- Maryland
- Auburn*
- Illinois*
- Arkansas
- Iowa*
- NC State
- Pittsburgh*
- West Virginia
- FAU
* Team is out of their conference tourney
Bubble: Max of 8 teams can get a spot
- Providence*
- Memphis
- Boise State
- USC
- Mississippi State*
- Rutgers*
- Utah State
- Oklahoma State*
_________________________________________________________
- Arizona State
- Wisconsin* (e)
- Clemson
- Nevada* (e)
- North Carolina* (e)
- Michigan* (e)
- Oregon
- Vanderbilt
* Team is out of their conference tourney
(e) Team (at least by my reckoning) can no longer make field of 68
Well, there’s the picture right now!
Keep in mind that many of the teams in the at-large bids section will win their league’s auto-bid—we aren’t going to have bid thieves take all eight of the multi-bid leagues! What I find really interesting is that based on Wisconsin, UNC, Michigan, and Nevada’s current positions in current bracket projections and team rankings, there simply will not be enough spots to squeeze them in the field no matter what happens to other teams. Since they can no longer win games being out of their conference tournaments, their seasons are heading to the NIT and they can basically be eliminated. Also, while Oregon, Vanderbilt, Clemson, and Arizona State are very far down there, they will still be alive so long as they keep winning—and of course if they win the auto-bid they punch their ticket. They all need to win tonight, though, or their seasons will be done. Gonna be a wild ride to the finish!
