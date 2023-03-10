Ticket Tracker: Who’s punched what tickets to the Big Dance? (Through Thursday games)

Greetings, BBN! Conference tournaments are in full swing and the ticket tracker is tracking every auto-bid, every lock, and every bubble team over the next few days as the countdown to Selection Sunday continues. Here’s the latest update:

Ticket Tracker:

Auto Bids: 14/32

SE Missouri St.

UNC Asheville

Drake

Kennesaw State

Louisiana

Furman

Charleston

Montana State

Northern Kentucky

Fairleigh Dickinson

Colgate

Texas A&M-CC

Oral Roberts

Gonzaga

At-Large Bids: 36/36 filled, max of 8 spots can open

Kansas

Houston

Alabama

Purdue

Marquette

Texas

Kansas State

UCLA

Arizona

UConn

Baylor*

Virginia

Tennessee

Indiana

Xavier

Texas A&M

Saint Mary’s*

Duke

Miami

TCU

San Diego State

Missouri

Northwestern

Iowa State

Creighton

Kentucky

Michigan State

Maryland

Auburn*

Illinois*

Arkansas

Iowa*

NC State

Pittsburgh*

West Virginia

FAU

* Team is out of their conference tourney

Bubble: Max of 8 teams can get a spot

Providence*

Memphis

Boise State

USC

Mississippi State*

Rutgers*

Utah State

Oklahoma State*

_________________________________________________________

Arizona State

Wisconsin* (e)

Clemson

Nevada* (e)

North Carolina* (e)

Michigan* (e)

Oregon

Vanderbilt

* Team is out of their conference tourney

(e) Team (at least by my reckoning) can no longer make field of 68

Well, there’s the picture right now!

Keep in mind that many of the teams in the at-large bids section will win their league’s auto-bid—we aren’t going to have bid thieves take all eight of the multi-bid leagues! What I find really interesting is that based on Wisconsin, UNC, Michigan, and Nevada’s current positions in current bracket projections and team rankings, there simply will not be enough spots to squeeze them in the field no matter what happens to other teams. Since they can no longer win games being out of their conference tournaments, their seasons are heading to the NIT and they can basically be eliminated. Also, while Oregon, Vanderbilt, Clemson, and Arizona State are very far down there, they will still be alive so long as they keep winning—and of course if they win the auto-bid they punch their ticket. They all need to win tonight, though, or their seasons will be done. Gonna be a wild ride to the finish!