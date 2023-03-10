Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 9:30 pm ET (estimated) In the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

Vanderbilt took care of business last night against LSU, and Kentucky opens the tournament with a revenge game against the Commodores.

After getting beaten on Senior Night by this team, Kentucky has plenty of motivation heading into this one. However, the Dores have to keep winning, or they won’t have a chance at the Big Dance.

Cason Wallace looks like he will be playing this weekend, but how much? We’re not sure. With the NCAA Tournament starting next week, it may make sense to keep him on a minutes restriction.

This should be a fun one, be sure to check out these pregame reads before the action starts.

Pregame Reading

Let’s Go Cats!