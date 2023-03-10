Friday Headlines: Vanderbilt Gameday Edition

There have been six SEC Tournament games played and, so far, four games have seen the higher seed win to advance. That wasn’t the case for LSU on Tuesday night as Vanderbilt handed the Tigers a 77-68 defeat for a matchup with Kentucky.

This will be the third time this season the two teams have seen each other and the second time in just over a week. Last Wednesday Vanderbilt’s Jordan Wright nailed a go-ahead jumper to spoil Kentucky’s senior night, 68-66.

It’s no secret that Vanderbilt is a tough opponent. The Commodores have knocked off Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas this season when their opponent was ranked inside the Top-25. They can get hot from the outside and, even without star big man Liam Robbins, can still hustle on the inside.

Kentucky and Vanderbilt are scheduled to play the final game of Friday’s portion of the bracket, with tip-off anticipated for roughly 30 minutes following the conclusion of Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Sahvir Wheeler appears to still be sidelined.

