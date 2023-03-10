Where Kentucky players stand in ESPN’s latest NBA Mock Draft

The Kentucky Wildcats are gearing up for their postseason run in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, but NBA Draft talks are already starting.

On Thursday, ESPN released their latest NBA Mock Draft, and it is not filled with several Kentucky players like we are used to seeing.

Cason Wallace is the only Wildcats getting picked in the entire draft, as ESPN has him going No. 13 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers teaming up with former Wildcats Anthony Davis, Wenyen Gabriel, and Jarred Vanderbilt.

For the season, Wallace is averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.9 steals while shooting 44% from the field and 35% from three.

Wallace has been the Cats’ best player this season and has had the highest draft stock since the season began.

The surprise in this mock draft is that no other Wildcats made the list, as Oscar Tshiebwe is no longer considered a second-round pick since ESPN has him going undrafted.

A lot can change between now and the deadline for everyone to make their decisions, but it seems like several players on this year’s team could benefit from another season at Kentucky.

You can check out ESPN’s entire mock draft here.