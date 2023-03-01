 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ brutal loss to Dores on Senior Night

Not good.

By Ianteasley
Oscar Tshiebwe Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats tank their momentum and are now in jeopardy of missing a double bye in the SEC Tournament, thanks to a stunningly bad performance and the absence of Cason Wallace, the Wildcats fall to the Vanderbilt Commodores, 68-66.

It was a pretty terrible loss for Kentucky despite losing Wallace at the beginning of the second half. Vanderbilt sat with 13 losses and was a Quad 3 opportunity for Kentucky, who now has both a Quad 3 and Quad 4 home loss this season.

Oscar Tshiebwe tried his best to will Kentucky back into it, but a lack of a true point guard killed Kentucky late in the game, with Antonio Reeves making a handful of bad decisions in crunch time.

Now, the Wildcats need to focus on getting Cason Wallace back healthy, or Sahvir Wheeler, or as we saw, there will be no run in the SEC or NCAA tournament.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.

