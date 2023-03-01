Box score and MVP as Kentucky falls to Vanderbilt

The Kentucky Wildcats took the floor in Rupp Arena for the last time this season, as they welcomed the Vanderbilt Commodores to Lexington. In what was a rock fight for the entire night, the Cats fell to Vandy, 68-66.

It seems that every time Vandy comes to town this game goes the same way. Kentucky struggles to score, and the Commodores start to click on all cylinders to take a lead heading into the half. That trend continued tonight, as it was an ugly overall performance from the Cats in the first half.

With Vanderbilt big-man, Liam Robbins, exiting the game early with a lower leg injury, many thought UK would take advantage and run away with this game. Vandy kept fighting, however, and took a 34-30 lead heading into the half.

The second half did not get much better. With Vanderbilt scoring at will, and Cason Wallace exiting with a lower-leg injury a few minutes into the half, Kentucky looked bleak once again as they couldn't stop the Commodores at all in the second half.

The up-and-down narrative of this season now continues. After a blowout win against Auburn on Saturday, they come out cold and fall to a middle-of-the-road Vandy team.

One last chance to make some noise, and potentially shift seed lines in the regular season Saturday. Should be an interesting one to watch.

Box Score

Game MVP

This one has to go to Oscar Tshiebwe.

On Senior Night, Oscar dominated once again, finishing with 21 points on 5/10 shooting and 20 rebounds.

It was a rough night for Kentucky on the offensive end, but Oscar dominated once again. With Wallace hurt, this has to turn into the Oscar show if the Cats want to stand a chance at making some noise in Nashville or in the NCAA Tournament in the coming weeks.