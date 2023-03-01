Sahvir Wheeler has minor surgery and will miss Senior Night

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting set to host their Senior Night vs. the Vanderbilt Commodores. However, one senior will not be part of tonight’s festivities due to a surgical procedure.

According to UK head coach John Calipari, point guard Sahvir Wheeler has undergone a minor procedure that will sideline him for a bit. Wheeler will also not be present for tonight’s festivities.

“Sahvir had a minor procedure unrelated to his ankle injury this morning and will be out for a bit,” Calipari announced on Twitter. “Because he’s recovering today, he will not be part of tonight’s Senior Day ceremony.”

Wheeler has not played since the home win over the Florida Gators on February 4th due to an ankle injury he suffered in practice. Now a month later, Wheeler doesn’t appear to be any closer to making a return to game action, so you have to wonder if we’ll see him again this season.

During his Monday call-in show, Calipari gave a brief update on Wheeler that didn’t exactly sound promising...

“He’s (Wheeler) really worked hard to get back at it,” Calipari said. “Being injured, it’s killing him. The doctors are telling him how to proceed and keeping me informed. He’s been a very big part of what we’ve done the last couple of years.”

It’s sad to see Wheeler is not only injured but won’t be able to go through the Senior Night ceremony. However, Wheeler does still have one season of eligibility left thanks to the free COVID-19 season. Don’t expect him to be back at Kentucky, but perhaps he’ll play at another college so his career doesn’t potentially end like it will if he doesn’t return this season.

I hate that Sahvir won’t be able to hear #BBN show him how much we all love him on Senior Day tonight.



Looking forward to getting him back on the court with us soon!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 1, 2023

