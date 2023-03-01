Kentucky Hockey makes National Tournament; needs fan support to help make the trip

Across the Kentucky Athletics family, one club team has had the dream season. That is the Kentucky Wildcats hockey team.

Known for their rowdy atmospheres, and late-night puck drops, the Ice Cats have put together a great season. Now with the opportunity to go play in the National Tournament, the Kentucky Hockey team needs the support of the Big Blue Nation to make the trip.

The Kentucky Hockey team made the National Tournament. However they don’t get any financial support from the school and the trip is very expensive



If you have ever had fun at a game or just love UK, join me in helping contribute to their big trip to go and win a title!!! https://t.co/ug21ifRZiL — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 1, 2023

Announcing that they are 10% of the way to their goal, the team still has a ways to go to make it to Boston for this year's tournament, but if we’ve learned anything, it’s to never count out the Big Blue Nation.

A huge hockey fan myself, it is awesome to see the Kentucky squad making some noise this season.

Now with a chance to go win a championship, the Cats have all the tools to make a run in Boston.

Do your thing, BBN. Go here to make a donation.