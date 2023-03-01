Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7:00 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena for the final time this season. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

Two weeks ago, it seemed like a pipe dream that the Cats would be ranked again this season. Even making the NCAA Tournament was very much up in the air.

Now, they’re sitting at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 and have firmly grasped their spot in the Big Dance. Joe Lunardi’s latest bracket has them sitting as a 6-seed after rattling off three-straight Quad 1 wins, along with a Quad 2 win over Auburn at home.

Today is Senior Night, and it may be the last time we see Brennan Canada, CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves, Jacob Toppin, and Oscar Tshiebwe suit up for the Cats, while Sahvir Wheeler will remain out due to injury.

With that said, who knows? All of those players have another year of eligibility, so it’s very much up in the air as to where they’ll be next season.

It should be a fun one tonight, so get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading

Go Cats!!