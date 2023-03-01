Who wins Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Part II?

The Kentucky Wildcats found their way back into this week’s AP Top 25 for the first time since the December 26th edition of the AP poll.

It comes off the heels of a four-game winning stretch, which included three Quad 1 victories, two on the road, and they picked up two more Quad 1 wins by way of Texas A&M and Michigan.

John Calipari’s team seems to be clicking at the right time and playing their best ball of the season.

That brings us to Wednesday, as they host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Senior Night, in which Kentucky will have six Seniors go through the festivities; Oscar Tshiebwe, Jacob Toppin, C.J. Fredrick, Sahvir Wheeler, Antonio Reeves, and Brennan Canada. All of them do have the option to return for a final season of eligibility for 2023-24.

The Dores find themselves winners of six of their last seven, including a win over Tennessee and two wins over Florida.

Liam Robbins returns for Jerry Stackhouse this time against Kentucky, so Tshiebwe will have a tougher challenge than he did down in Nashville.

Kentucky is an entire game ahead of Tennessee in the SEC standings, plus the tiebreak, but a win over Vandy would lock up the 3-seed in Nashville and guarantee the late-night Friday night tip-off.

A win for Vanderbilt could catapult them to as high as the 5-seed and possibly higher.

So, who wins?

