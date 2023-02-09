Naas Cunningham no longer considering Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff is starting to hone in on recruits in the class of 2024. With Ian Jackson now committed to North Carolina, another five-star wing is off the board.

That player is Naas Cunningham.

The Overtime Elite star picked up an offer from Kentucky just under a month ago, and today, Joe Tipton of On3 took to Twitter to report that he has cut his list down to five schools. UK did not make the list as the Overtime Elite star is now down to Duke, Kansas, Memphis, Rutgers, and UCLA.

2024 five-star Naas Cunningham is down to five schools: Duke, Kansas, Memphis, Rutgers, and UCLA.



He’s also scheduled a visit for next week: https://t.co/OVG7K9b4SB pic.twitter.com/OEzBfWc2gA — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) February 9, 2023

After the news broke, Jack Pilgrim of KSR mentioned that the offer Cunningham announced wasn't exactly a committable offer, according to his sources.

It is still very early in this process, but it appears John Calipari and his staff have only narrowed down a few names in the class of 2024 as immediate takes to this point. With the high school season wrapping up, and AAU quickly approaching, the BBN should get some more solid names over the course of the next few months.

Should be an interesting next few months.