Wednesday Headlines: Free Doug Edition

Instead of being down about Kentucky’s humiliating loss to Arkansas last night, let’s focus on some good news that came from Tuesday.

Per Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones, The Committee of 101 announced on Tuesday that Doug has been suspended through the end of next season but will be able to return as a Blue Coat for Rupp Arena in 2024.

If you haven’t followed the situation or listened to KSR early on this week, Doug has spent 19 years as a part of the Blue Coat group and was suspended following an action at the end of the Kentucky-Florida game.

Gotta love the Blue Coat Bird Flip to end the game pic.twitter.com/f4YzdNwEvf — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 5, 2023

The Blue Coats are a voluntary service and Doug told KSR that it “kinda sucks” the university doesn’t want him at any of their events.

“I waited my whole career to get in that club,” he said. “We don’t get paid. We don’t get any money. We get the joy of the kids, especially in the eRupption Zone where they, you know, it’s all student section. And those kids, they have a blast down there. They keep me young, you know what I mean?”

The crime doesn’t exactly match the punishment, but at least Doug will eventually be able to make a return to Rupp Arena and get back to what he finds a lot of joy in doing.

