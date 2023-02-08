Jarred Vanderbilt set to team up with Anthony Davis after major NBA trade

With the NBA trade deadline approaching on Thursday, one former Kentucky Wildcats forward is on the move in what could likely be the second-biggest trade of this year's deadline moves.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Utah Jazz have agreed to a three-team trade with the Los Angles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, which will see the Lakers acquire former Wildcat Jarred Vanderbilt.

Also included in the deal for the Lakers are D’Angelo Russell from Minnesota, and Malik Beasley from Utah.

ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

After landing in Utah this past offseason in a trade that sent Rudy Gobert to Minnesota, Vanderbilt has played well for the Jazz this season, averaging 8.3 points on 56% shooting. He is also adding 7.9 rebounds per game and 2.7 assists.

The former second-round pick will now get the chance to team up with another former Wildcat in Anthony Davis. Before an injury, AD was playing at an all-star level for the Lakers and will hope to get back to that point after the All-Star break in a few weeks.

With LeBron now holding the all-time scoring record, all the pressure shifts to the Lakers pushing for a playoff berth. Now two former UK players will be key in helping LA, achieve that goal.