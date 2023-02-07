 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s disappointing loss to Arkansas

Kentucky gets dominated on their home floor

By Ianteasley
Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

To sum this game up in one word, I would say “punked.”

Kentucky got punked by the Arkansas Razorbacks tonight, more so in the second half, which was quite possibly Kentucky’s worst-executed half of the season.

Everything from a stagnant offense to a defense that resembled saloon doors, to hilariously bad turnovers, the Kentucky Wildcats had the chance to change the tone of their season, again, and blew it.

It marks the end of the six-game SEC win streak and Kentucky’s 8th loss on the season with just eight games remaining. Kentucky is now in severe danger of missing the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years.

It was also another disappointing outing from Oscar Tshiebwe, who had his second straight game struggling to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball, and also got pretty badly on the defensive end as well.

Kentucky will look to get back in the win column on Saturday at Georgia.

Here’s what Twitter had to say.

