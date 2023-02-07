Tuesday Headlines: Arkansas Gameday Edition

Good morning BBN.

Today is a big one for the Kentucky Wildcats, who play host to the Arkansas Razorbacks in arguably the biggest bubble game of this week.

After all, Kentucky is dangerously close to the bubble as one of the ‘Last Four In’ teams in many projections. Bracket Matrix, which rounds up all the bracketology projections, has the Wildcats as an 11 seed and the second-to-last team in the Field of 68.

Arkansas isn’t in a much better spot as a projected 10 seed, so tonight is very important for both teams, though slightly more for the Cats since they are hosting tonight’s matchup before a return trip to Fayetteville in just over three weeks.

The odds and projections for this one suggest it will be a barnburner. Here’s to hoping the Rupp Arena crowd is able to help the Cats get past the finish line unscathed.

Kentucky vs Ohio State (2011) pic.twitter.com/SuFjrefpTm — KY Clips (@KY__Clips) February 6, 2023

All the feels.

7 YEAR OLD REF (via lathanthekidumpire/TT) pic.twitter.com/pkpgMa0ElT — Overtime (@overtime) February 5, 2023

This kid >>> Doug Shows.

Villanueva Aperribay Posts Career-Low 68, Kentucky Improves Two Spots on Team Leaderboard – UK Athletics

Four Wildcats produced rounds under par in the second round of the UCF Challenge at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, on Monday.

Darian Kinnard is the 32nd Kentucky Football Alum in the Super Bowl - On3

Suiting up the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Darian Kinnard is the latest former Wildcat to play in the Super Bowl.

Tyler Herro gets high school jersey retired - 247

During his lone season at Kentucky, Herro was named SEC Newcomer of the Year after finishing second on the team in scoring at 14.0 points per game. His 60 three-pointers are the eighth-most ever by a freshman in school history.

Cason Wallace Repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week - UK

Wallace ranks among the league leaders in steals per game (6th/2.00), assists per game (7th/3.5) and assist-to-turnover ratio (7th/1.90-to-1). He sits third on the team with 11.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

JQ Hardaway on confidence and the BBN – UK Athletics

Kentucky defensive back JQ Hardaway joins Behind Kentucky Football to share what qualities make him a good DB and talk about the relationships he has with the Kentucky coaching staff.

Scholarship Tally: Kentucky has 84 spots accounted for after Signing Day - On3

We passed a critical roster-building checkpoint last week. Let’s dive into how Kentucky is spending its scholarship capital.

Eagles’ Sirianni: ‘Chip’ on shoulder after not being retained by Andy Reid - ESPN

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni - a former Kansas City assistant - acknowledged that not being retained as a part of Andy Reid’s staff with the Chiefs following the 2012 season has been a motivating force for him.

A.J. Green retiring after 12 years in NFL with Bengals, Cardinals - NFL

A.J. Green announced his retirement Monday after 12 seasons in the NFL as a star receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals.

Tom Brady Says He’ll Start Broadcast Career With Fox In Fall Of 2024 – Deadline

Tom Brady told Fox Sports Colin Cowherd on the air this morning that he will begin his job as broadcaster at Fox during the 2024 NFL season.

