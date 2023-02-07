Kentucky vs. Arkansas game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats are set for a major SEC clash tonight as they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 9 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app.

Last Saturday turned out to be a very close game against the Florida Gators in the end, but the Cats managed to secure the victory and improve their odds of making the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The road doesn’t get any easier for them going forward. Six of the Cats’ last eight regular-season games are currently Quad 1 contests. It’s time to see if this team has what it takes to compete for a spot in March Madness and maybe even make a run.

The Razorbacks have had an up-and-down season so far, similar to the Cats, where they are 1-4 against Quad 1 teams, while Kentucky sits at 1-6. Both of these teams are in desperate need of a win to impress the selection committee.

