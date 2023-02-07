Updated postseason odds for Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats are currently sitting at 16-7 (7-3 in SEC) on the season with just less than a month remaining before postseason play begins.

The Cats have won six-straight conference games with Saturday night's win over Florida, and their only loss in that run came to Kansas in the Big 12/SEC challenge.

With the resume still lacking, Kentucky has some big Quad 1 opportunities coming their way in the coming weeks, as they hope to get off the bubble completely before the SEC tournament begins.

They also have some updated odds for winning the SEC regular season title, and Final-Four odds as we head into the last stretch of the season.

According to DraftKings, Kentucky currently has the fourth-best odds of winning the SEC regular-season title at +8000, which is sitting pretty far behind Alabama, who is at -400.

When it comes to the Final Four, oddsmakers have set the odds of the Cats making it at +750. Currently, the four favorites are Houston (+140), Purdue (+200), Alabama (+250), and Tennessee (+250).

Still a lot left to play for here in the regular season. This year continues to prove that many teams could hoist the championship trophy at the end. Just get in, and this Kentucky team will have a chance to make a run.