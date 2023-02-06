Where Kentucky signees stand in updated On3 rankings

High School basketball is coming to a close across the country, which means national recruiting rankings are starting to get an update as we head into the final leg of the season.

The Kentucky Wildcats currently sit at the top of the recruiting rankings for the class of 2023 thanks to another star-heavy class making their way to Lexington next season.

The latest On3 recruiting rankings only continue that narrative, as John Calipari has secured signatures from three of the top six players in the class.

Leading the way for the Cats is Aaron Bradshaw, who lands in the No. 1 overall slot once again. He also took over the top spot in the last update by On3.

Here’s a brief excerpt of why Bradshaw came in at No. 1 via Jamie Shaw.

“In looking at Bradshaw, we see a legit 7-foot center who has touch, can move his feet and is an excellent rim protector. Bradshaw is already producing at this level, and there is more to be unwrapped and explored with his game,” Shaw wrote.

“The decision to put a player and keep a player at No. 1 is not one we take lightly. However, in taking a step back and looking at the arc of what Bradshaw has done and the realistic outcomes of where he could go, the conversation for this update did not take long.”

Bradshaw is then followed up by Justin Edwards at No. 3 and DJ Wagner at No. 6 overall.

Rob Dillingham then comes in at No. 19 overall, and Reed Sheppard remains in the top 50 at No. 48 overall.

It has been said plenty this season, but John Calipari has returned to his recruiting ways of old. Hopefully, that means the on-court results return as well since UK will once again have the most talented freshman class on the court.

Add in some key returns from this season's roster, and 2023-24 could be a blast. Seeing these rankings continue to roll out adds to that excitement.

